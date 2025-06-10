Two crushed to death by tractor in Noida

Two men on a motorcycle were hit and killed by a tractor on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway in Noida Sector 63 on Monday when they halted on the road to check the route on phone, police said. The driver abandoned the tractor and fled but police are trying to track him down. On Monday morning, they were going to a scheduled interview at an export company in Phase 2, their family members said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Shubhash Kumar, 27, who lived in Chhajarsi, Noida, and his friend Krishan Kumar, 22, who lived in Bahrampur, Ghaziabad. Locals informed the police who rushed the two to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

“The accident occurred shortly after 9am when the two were going for a job interview. Both of them were wearing helmets and Shubhash was driving. They halted near the FNG roundabout to check the route on their phone. But then a tractor hit and crushed them from behind. The collision was so intense that both their helmets shattered, and the bike got stuck under the tractor. The driver stopped the tractor, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Both victims worked at a private firm in Noida, but a few days ago their employer asked them to look for another job. On Monday morning, they were going to a scheduled interview at an export company in Phase 2, their family members said.

“Shubhash left home around 9am saying he was going for a job interview and would return soon. Half an hour later when I called to check if he had reached, a police officer answered the call saying Shubhash and Krishna had died in an accident,” said Shubhash’s uncle Ajay Kumar. He added that Shubhash got married six months ago.

“A case under sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the tractor driver at Sector 63 police station based on a complaint from Ajay Kumar,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer, Sector 63 police station.