Two die as mosquito coil sparks fire in Ghaziabad house

Ghaziabad: Two schoolgoing brothers died after a blaze erupted in their house in Prashant Vihar area of Loni town in Ghaziabad district early Sunday morning, police said. Officers said that their mother had lit up a bunch of mosquito coils near their wooden bed at night. Since the duo’s mother is also engaged in jacket stitching work, a lot of raw material was also stocked in that fateful room, the material also caught fire. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Arun Kumar, 20, a Class 12 student, and his younger brother, Vansh Kumar, 17, a Class 10 student. Officers said that they were sleeping in a small room of their house.

“The family told us about the mosquito coil and it is suspected that the wooden bed the two were sleeping in caught fire around 2.30am. A thick smoke started to gather inside the room and it further resulted in fire. By the time other family members could wake up, the two had fallen unconscious and also suffered superficial burns on the upper part of the body,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Loni circle.

The parents and sister of the deceased were sleeping in front portion of the house. Since the duo’s mother is also engaged in jacket stitching work, a lot of raw material was also stocked in that fateful room. The material also caught fire, officers said, adding that the family and neighbours rushed the two to a Delhi hospital.

“They underwent some initial treatment but later succumbed. We have sought autopsy report from the hospital and will ascertain the exact cause of death. Prime facie, it seems that they probably died of asphyxia and later suffered burns due to fire in the room. Their elder brother had gone for the night shift work,” the ACP added.

The fire department was alerted about the incident at 3.18am on Sunday.

“When our officials reached there, we found fire in one of the rooms and the two were evacuated by locals before rushed to the hospital. One fire tender was pressed into service,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.