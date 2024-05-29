Two held for beating to death a 60-year-old man in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida police on Tuesday arrested two men, aged 19 and 22 years, on charges of beating to death a 60-year-old man in Bisrakh area on Monday evening, said senior police officers. The two suspects, who are daily wagers engaged at a construction site, in police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the deceased, Santu Bhati (60), was mentally unsound and would leave his home in Bisrakh village and roam around the streets.

“On Monday night, police received information on Dial112 that a senior citizen was found in an injured condition near the Hanuman temple in Bisrakh. After the police team reached the spot, the man was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

“The family members of the deceased were informed and a complaint was taken from them. As per the autopsy report, Bhati died of ante-mortem injuries. Some eyewitnesses told us that they had seen Bhati fighting with two labourers in the area,” said the SHO.

On Tuesday, the suspects were traced by the police and arrested from Bisrakh roundabout.

“The suspects were identified as Anil Kumar (22) and Rohit Kumar Rajat (19), who are construction workers at the project site of Metro Hospital, near Hanuman temple in Bisrakh. Upon interrogation, they revealed that on Monday night, the deceased came to them while they were having food near the project site. He started passing comments on them and asked them personal questions. Annoyed, the two suspects got into a verbal altercation with Bhati and beat him up with rods and sticks, ultimately resulting in his death,” said the officer.

The police also recovered the iron bar and wooden stick used in the crime from the possession of the suspects.

“The suspects have been charged under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate,” said the officer.