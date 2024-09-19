Two held for thrashing security guards at private hospital in Noida

Two people were arrested for allegedly assaulting two security guards at a private hospital in Noida’s Sector 128, police said on Wednesday, adding that the alleged incident took place on Tuesday evening. Cousins Akshay Sehgal (33), a resident of Delhi, and Vaibhav Sehgal (27), a resident of Noida, in police custody. (HT Photo)

A video of the alleged assault of the security guards, one of whom is a woman, was shared widely on social media on Wednesday, said police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akshay Sehgal (33), a resident of Delhi, and his cousin Vaibhav Sehgal (27), a resident of Palm Tower, Sector 108, Noida, said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police.

“The alleged assault took place at Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128. Around 8pm on Tuesday, Vaibhav and Akshay reached the hospital to meet a relative who is admitted there. However, they did not have an attendant pass with them and started insisting with the security guards that they be allowed to visit the patient. The security guard near the lift stopped them and said without a pass, they could not go further. Both of them took offence to this and started beating up the guard,” said the officer.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media, shows two men standing near a lift at the hospital even as the male security guard gestures them to move away from the doors of the lift. Suddenly, one of the men pushes away the guard, and then both begin to hit him. A woman guard rushes to stop the attack, but the men push her away.

More staff and passers-by arrive at the scene and try to stop the attack, but the men continue to hit the guard, shows the two minute, 11 second long video. After the incident, the cousins fled the spot.

“The hospital’s security in-charge Krishnapal filed a police complaint late Tuesday night following which an FIR was registered at the Sector 126 police station under sections 170, 126 and 135 [relating to arrests to prevent commission of cognizable offence] of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said the ADCP.

“The two were arrested on Wednesday afternoon from Sector 126. They were produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody,” said Mishra.