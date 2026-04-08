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Two LPG cylinders stolen from Greater Noida home; incident captured on CCTV

The suspects took advantage of a 15–20 minute gap when the children were alone at home to steal two LPG cylinders

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 04:53 pm IST
By Arun Singh
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Greater Noida: Two unidentified suspects allegedly stole two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from a Greater Noida house in Beta area, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects conducted a recce before targeting the house. (HT File Photo)

A CCTV video of the incident, accessed by HT, showed that two men on a bike approached a house, spent about two to three minutes inside, and left with two gas cylinders.

Police said that a family of four, including a couple and their two children aged 12 and 14, reside in the house. Both the husband and wife work at private companies.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Jeweller suffers injuries in bid to stop theft

On Monday, around 2:30 pm, when the couple were out for work and their children had just returned from school, two men on a bike visited their home,” said police.

“The suspects told the kids that they had come to exchange their gas cylinders. As the children were unaware of the exchange practice and assumed that the men might be from a gas agency, they did not resist and allowed them to do so,” police said.

“We have checked the CCTV cameras installed along the route. It was found that there was no registration number on the bike used by the suspects. We are creating a road map and checking all nearby gas agencies to nab the suspects,” said SHO Kumar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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