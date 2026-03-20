LPG shortage alters Navratri menu: Restaurants swap slow-cooked satvik items for quick grills and tikka

Items like paratha, chaat and slow-cooked items have been opted out by many food joints.

The current LPG shortage , due to the Middle East crisis , is showing its impact on the satvik food during the ongoing Navratri food menu as well. Food joints in Lucknow have tweaked their menu to offer quick-cooked and grilled food items that don’t require slow cooking.

“We have skipped items like kutu-paratha, roti and sizzlers as it consumes a lot of fuel. Instead, we have increased our charcoal menu like paneer tikka, paneer hariyali tikka, aloo tikka to our signature menu. In fact, we are preparing kuttu puri too on a charcoal burner,” says Chef Nittin from Pack-n-Chew.

Classic Radhey Sweets too have skipped all fasting chaat items this time. “Chaat needs a lot of fuel and the tawa has to be kept burning for a longer duration. Instead, we are focusing on items like Allo-stuffed Khasta, Malai Puri, Makkhan Vara and other sweets items along with our special thai,” tells Utkarsh Gupta.