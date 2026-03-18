Taking all measures to ensure no LPG shortage, Centre assures Bombay HC

MUMBAI: The central government on Tuesday told the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court that it was making all possible efforts, domestically and internationally, to ensure that citizens don’t face any hardship due to the disruption in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies caused by the war in West Asia. Mumbai, India. Mar 16, 2026 - People queued up to collect their household LPG cylinders amid an ongoing LPG cylinder shortage in Poisar area in Kandivali, Mumbai, India. Mar 16, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

An affidavit filed through solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that the Centre was monitoring the situation and taking all remedial measures to ensure the smooth distribution and availability of gas cylinders.

Accepting the government’s statement, a division bench of justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by six gas distributors against Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, a Nagpur-based firm involved in LPG bottling.

The petitioners had alleged that the company was prioritising LPG exports to benefit from higher international prices, despite an acute local shortage. They claimed the company had informed them that it cannot prioritise domestic supply because it must cater to the international market under its export strategy.

The petition said that the Iran war had disrupted global crude supply, leading to constraints in LPG production. It highlighted that the petroleum ministry had issued orders directing that LPG production and supply for domestic consumers be given priority. The petitioners also sought directions for public sector companies to increase the supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders amid the crisis.

Acting on the petition, the court had on March 12 directed the central government to file its affidavit in reply, as the issue involved was of “a serious nature and of grave importance.” The court had also ordered Confidence Petroleum India Ltd to ensure that the storage and supply of LPG for domestic consumption “shall be in accordance with the prevailing policy of the central government”.

In its reply to the petition, the Centre stated that the situation remains “ever evolving”. The government clarified that if it came across any local issue arising due to an individual’s dereliction of duty or any gas distributor breaching the law, “strict actions are being taken and shall continue to be taken by the competent authorities”.

Considering the nature of the subject matter and its impact, which is not confined to the jurisdiction of a few districts, the central government urged the high court to “leave it to authorities and the respective state governments to deal with the situation in the best possible manner in larger public interest”.

The court accepted the Centre’s stance and disposed of the petition.