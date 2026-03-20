UNESCO Gastronomy City, Lucknow: From kebabs to kulcha-nihari, Ramzan nights keep food hubs buzzing

Eid is just a day away, and the hubs in Lucknow are flooded with food lovers. The state capital is making the most of the options available exclusively in these places. Chowk, Aminabad, Daliganj, City Station, Press Club, the newly developed Chatori Gali at 1090 crossing, and Food Valley at Lucknow Riverfront are buzzing with activities till late night.

Old city rocks: The two Mubeen’s restaurants (established 1973), run by Shoeb Qureshi and two brothers, and Raheem’s restaurant

(established 1890), run by Saud Ahmed and his brother, specialise in Kulcha-Nahari, Pasandas, and several other dishes.

The original Tundey Kababi food joint (1905) is unbeatable for its Galaouti Kebabs. The Idrees Biryani (1968) opposite Pana Nala Police Station, helmed by Abu Bakar and his brother Hamza, is unbeatable for its Biryani. Most of them operate all night for Sehri (around 4:45 am).”