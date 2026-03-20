UNESCO Gastronomy City, Lucknow: From kebabs to kulcha-nihari, Ramzan nights keep food hubs buzzing
During Ramzan, the Old City food hubs, the eateries in Aminabad, the Press Club, and the recent addition, Food Valley, are bustling with food lovers in Lucknow.
Eid is just a day away, and the hubs in Lucknow are flooded with food lovers. The state capital is making the most of the options available exclusively in these places. Chowk, Aminabad, Daliganj, City Station, Press Club, the newly developed Chatori Gali at 1090 crossing, and Food Valley at Lucknow Riverfront are buzzing with activities till late night.
Old city rocks:
The two Mubeen’s restaurants (established 1973), run by Shoeb Qureshi and two brothers, and Raheem’s restaurant
(established 1890), run by Saud Ahmed and his brother, specialise in Kulcha-Nahari, Pasandas, and several other dishes.
The original Tundey Kababi food joint (1905) is unbeatable for its Galaouti Kebabs. The Idrees Biryani (1968) opposite Pana Nala Police Station, helmed by Abu Bakar and his brother Hamza, is unbeatable for its Biryani. Most of them operate all night for Sehri (around 4:45 am).”
Heart of the city:
The Tundey Kababi, Wahid Biryani, and Alamgir restaurants, along with several others in the Aminabad locality, are among the busiest food hubs that operate late into the night. The food joints at the Press Club—which include two
Dastarkhwan restaurants run by Arshi Jamal and his family, as well as Naushijaan, Open Air, Dal Mein Kala, Pankaj Eating Point, and others—draw a lot of foodies who avoid going to the Old City to savour Ramzan special delights. The Sakhawat Restaurant (established 1911) run by Mohd Faizan is best known for Shami Kebabs and its day specific special menu. Most of the restaurants here operate until 11 pm or midnight only.
Food hubs:
The Chhota Imambada food hub and the Hussainabad Food Court draw foodies from all over the city who come for late night food outings. A Lazeez Gali is also set to open near Imambara. Another food hub is coming up at Happiness Park (earlier Buddha Park).
The Food Valley, near Gomti Nagar, is now open till 1:30 am to cater to Mughlai food items. Harshit Dhawan, who runs The Food Valley, says, “Mughal Express, serving Kulcha-Nihari, is attracting a lot of Ramzan special food lovers. Naushijaan’s Pasanda, Khansama’s
food items, and Dubai Dessert’s offerings, including Kunafa, are also being loved. Now, customers have an option to enjoy special food which was previously not available in Gomti Nagar."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.