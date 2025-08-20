Two married women stabbed to death in two incidents in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad:Two women were murdered by their husbands in separate incidents in Ghaziabad. Police in Ankur Vihar arrested a 28-year-old for allegedly murdering his wife on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A 28-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death his 26-year-old wife at their house in Ankur Enclave on late Monday evening over suspicion of an affair, the officials said Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged by the victim’s father and subsequently the accused was arrested Tuesday morning from Lal Bagh, said police.

The woman, identified as Kavita Gupta, 26, was a native of Sultanpur, while the husband, Sumit Gupta, 28, is from Aligarh. According to police, the couple got married in December, 2023, but two months later, the husband was jailed for cheating by personation and forgery charges.

“He was in jail for about one-and-half-year and later got bailed out. He was suspicious that in his absence his wife was seeing some other man which led to frequent fights. He finally attacked his wife with a knife around 7.30pm on Monday,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, ACP of the Ankur Vihar circle.

The woman suffered about 6-7 stabbing wounds, including two on her head, said the police.

Babita Kumari, the victim’s sister said, ““My brother-in-law stepped out of jail about two months ago and would often beat up my sister. Around 4pm on Monday, she again called up our mother and said her husband was sharpening a knife. We didn’t imagine things would turn out so tragic.”

In another incident in Modinagar, a man allegedly murdered his wife after slashing her throat in their house at Gadana on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Swati Kumar, 25, and accused identified as Jitendra Kumar, 27, got married about three years ago, police said.

Police said her in-laws had been demanding dowry. “They (her in-laws, primarily referring to the woman’s husband) slashed the throat of my niece late Monday night and went absconding. The two were married for about four years and have a minor child,” said Omkar, victim’s maternal uncle.

The police said the victim’s throat was slit and signs of strangulation was observed. “The woman’s tongue was protruding and throat was slashed. There were more injury marks on her body,” said Amit Saxena, ACP of the Modinagar circle, adding that the autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death.

An FIR was registered against the accused and the in-laws under BNS section for dowry death at Modinagar police station, police said and added that teams are deployed to nab the suspects.