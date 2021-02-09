IND USA
noida news

Two more suspects arrested in elderly couple’s murder in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Police on Tuesday evening arrested two more suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in the murder case of an elderly couple in Sector Alpha 2
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST

Greater Noida: Police on Tuesday evening arrested two more suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in the murder case of an elderly couple in Sector Alpha 2.

The suspects, identified as Rohit, 23, a resident of Aligarh and Subhash, 24, a resident of Mahoba, were arrested after an encounter with police at Dada roundabout in Greater Noida, police said. Two other suspects, Dev Sharma and Vishan Singh Bhadoria, were arrested by police on Sunday evening.

The four suspects had allegedly killed Narendra Nath, 70, and his wife Suman Nath, 65, at their house in Sector Alpha 2 on Thursday night.

According to police, Rohit, the mastermind who had killed the woman, received a bullet injury to his left leg, while Subhash was injured in his right leg during the encounter.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Rohit and Subhas had been on the run. “On Tuesday, police was conducting a checking drive when they spotted the suspects on a high-end motorcycle. Police asked them to stop for checking but they opened fire which led to an encounter and they were arrested,” he said.

A stolen gold chain, a ring, two mobile phones, two countrymade guns, some Indian currency notes and some foreign currencies were recovered from their possession, police said. Police had announced 25,000 reward on arrest of each suspect.

Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida, said that police have now arrested all four criminals in this case. “During investigation, we found that there were five glasses and only three of them were used for drinking. We have also recovered the stolen valuables, including jewellery and bank documents. Based on electronic surveillance, we first arrested Dev Sharma and Vishan Singh Bhadoria who revealed that Rohit and Saurabh had hatched the murder plot,” he said.

Rohit had borrowed 2 lakh from Narendra Nath, police said, adding that the four suspects first killed Narendra and then his wife as he didn’t want to return the money.

The elderly couple’s son Rohit Nath, who lives with his family in AWHO society, said that he feels there are still some gaps in the investigation. “There were six glasses at the spot, so who was the fifth suspect at the time of crime. The suspects had stolen cash and jewellery from the house. We do not know these suspects are. If the police recover the stolen valuables, then we can be satisfied that these are the same criminals,” he said.

