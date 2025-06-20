Two vendors killed after balcony falls on them in Ghaziabad

Two street vendors died after getting injured by a heap of debris from a balcony projection that fell off from a third floor flat of a residential building in DLF Colony in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden. The police said that one of the vendors died soon after the incident, while the other succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. The police said that they received information soon after the incident, and a team was rushed to the spot. (Archives)

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Wednesday when the two were selling vegetables in their carts on a road below the building. The police said that they received information soon after the incident, and a team was rushed to the spot.

“The debris of the collapsed balcony boundary fell on the two street vendors, and one died soon after being rushed to a hospital in Ghaziabad. The other was rushed to a hospital in Delhi for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Shalimar Garden Circle, Atul Kumar Singh.

The police identified the first deceased as Mohammad Saleem, 60, a resident of nearby Shaheed Nagar in Ghaziabad and the second deceased was identified as Mohammad Ayyub, 60, a resident of New Mustafabad in Delhi. The balcony structure was weak and in a dilapidated state, which probably led to the collapse, said police.

“So far, none of the family members of the two deceased have come forward to register any formal complaint. If they do, we will register an FIR. The building owner resides out of Ghaziabad and has rented the flats in the building to tenants. The debris of the balcony fell off from the third floor. We have taken up legal formalities, and an autopsy of the two was conducted. There have been no formal complaints received from the two families till now,” said, Station House Officer (SHO) of Shalimar Garden, Brijesh Kumar.

The police did not disclose the identity of the owner of the building as well as the occupants of the flats.