Tyres stolen from car parked in basement of Noida high-rise society

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2023

A resident of Noida’s Sector 137 woke up on Friday morning to find all four tyres of his compact SUV stolen from the basement parking inside his gated society, following which he submitted a complaint at the local police station against the security agency and apartment owners’ association (AOA) members.

Vyom Kaushik, a resident of Paras Tierea apartments in Sector 137, was about to head to work around 9am on Friday and had reached the basement 2 parking of his tower, only to find all four tyres of his Kia Sonet missing. (HT Photo)

Vyom Kaushik, a resident of Paras Tierea apartments in Sector 137, was about to head to work around 9am on Friday and had reached the basement 2 parking of his tower, only to find all four tyres of his Kia Sonet missing.

“I had last used my car on Wednesday. Thursday was a holiday and I was at home all day. On Friday, I saw that my car tyres were missing and the vehicle was left balanced on stones. I had bought my car just a year ago, and the theft has caused me a huge monetary loss,” said Kaushik, who works at a private firm in Noida.

He immediately informed the society’s AOA and the security agency.

“It is astonishing how a theft could take place inside a gated society. We pay through our nose to buy a flat in a gated society solely because we expect good security arrangements there. The AOA and security agency are solely responsible for this theft,” he said.

On Friday afternoon, Kaushik submitted a written complaint at the Sector 142 police station against the AOA members and the security agency.

“We have received a complaint and are investigating the matter. An FIR will be lodged after an initial inquiry,” said Vineet Rana, station house officer, Sector 142 police station.

AP Chauhan, vice president of Paras Tierea AOA, said, “It is an unfortunate incident and we have taken up the matter with the security agency.We are investigating the matter at our end to find the culprits.”

Shivam Singh, operation head of Citiforce, the security agency, said, “All CCTV cameras are being checked to find the culprits. While the spot where the car was parked is not covered by CCTV cameras, we are checking the footage of entry and exit gates of that basement to identify the culprits.”

