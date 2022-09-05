UP industry minister reviews public services across Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) and several other government officials on Monday inspected several cow shelters and industrial areas in Greater Noida, and reviewed the progress of some infrastructure projects across the city, according to officials
Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) and several other government officials on Monday inspected several cow shelters and industrial areas in Greater Noida, and reviewed the progress of some infrastructure projects across the city, according to officials.
Gupta came to Greater Noida from Meerut on Sunday evening. Besides inspecting a cow shelter run by the Greater Noida authority in Jalpura, he took stock of sanitation works in the city; reviewed the condition of a government school in Malakpur village, and a primary health facility in Bhangel; visited the site of an under-construction electricity substation in Sector 32, Yamuna Expressway area; and attended a public hearing in Jewar’s Rampur Khadar where an airport is being built.
“We have directed officials of the Greater Noida authority to take necessary steps to maintain health facilities, cattle shelters, and infrastructure projects in the city,” said Gupta, minister for the Meerut division — which comprises Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway area of Gautam Budh Nagar.
Salil Yadav, general manager of the Greater Noida authority, and other officials of the authority met the minister during his Jalpura visit, and they discussed ways to improve the facilities. According to officials, the minister reviewed and discussed works on the health and education sectors in the district with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics