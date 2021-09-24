UP makes it mandatory to obtain licence for home bar

The state excise department has announced new rules for obtaining a personal home bar licence. The rules came into effect from Thursday evening. According to the new rules, residents can keep a maximum of four bottles of liquor (750 ml) --two each of a foreign brand and of Indian origin-- at home without a licence. A licence is mandatory for those who wish to set up a bar at home.

According to officials, the licence also caps the upper limit of liquor at 72 bottles (varying among the 15 categories of liquor) to be kept at home.

Officials from the state excise department said the purpose of the rule is “not to harass anyone but provide a legal recognition to those who like to maintain a personal bar at home”.

Officials also said that under the new rules, customers who are buying liquor in bulk from shops could also be asked to present a home bar licence to do so. “Licence for a home bar can be applied for at the district excise department’s office, which will be approved by the district magistrate. The annual licence fee is ₹12,000 while the security deposit is ₹51,000,” said R B Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

On being asked if the rules will apply to ex-servicemen who get a quota of 10 bottles per month, Singh said, “Though there is not much clarity on the same, the rules do not apply to the ex-servicemen as they are already covered under the rules of the armed forces.”

“The aim of this new policy is to provide legal recognition to those who like to maintain a bar at home. The rules are not for harassing any individual. So, if anyone is holding a party at home, there is scope for leniency,” Singh added.

According to the new rules shared by the district administration, only those who have filed income tax returns for past five years, of which at least three years of ITR is under the 20% slab, may apply for a licence.

Officials said that only those people, who have a permanent residence in the district, will be eligible to apply for a home bar. According to the rules, one person can obtain only one licence, with which (s)he can have a bar at her residence or farmhouse/guest house but not at both places. According to the rules, only liquor authorised to be sold in Uttar Pradesh, shall be allowed to be kept at a personalised home bar.

The home licence holder may keep a maximum of six bottles of imported whiskey and four bottles of Indian whiskey (each 750 ml), two bottles of imported and one bottle of Indian manufactured rum, two bottles of imported and one bottle of Indian manufactured vodka, one bottle of each Indian and imported wine, 12 cans (500/650 ml) of imported and six cans of Indian-made beer, among others.

The rules added the licence holder has to ensure that a minor or anyone below 21 years doesn’t have access to the bar. Family members, relatives and guests or friends can consume liquor at any personal home bar without “paying” the licence holder.

“The licence holder has to ensure than any minor or anyone aged 21 years or younger doesn’t get access to the premises/bar area… Family members, friends, relatives and family guests can have alcohol without paying in cash or kind to the licensee,” said the rules.