RERA to use artificial intelligence for betterment of homebuyers’ complaints redressal

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has decided to utilise artificial intelligence (AI) in its quasi-judicial processes in e-Courts, aiming to simplify complaint filing for consumers, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said that the use of AI and machine learning (ML) will assist in complaint filing, case filtering and prioritisation, notification to complainants or officials, and case tracking.

RERA has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to invite applications from experts and agencies interested in developing the project, according to officials. Indian consulting or Information Technology firms are seeking to conceptualise, develop, and implement an Intelligent Quasi-Judicial Decision-Making System. The goal is for RERA to function as a smart court, addressing issues in the real estate sector.

Rajive Kumar, chairman of UP RERA, said, “We aim to utilise new technologies such as AI, ML, and natural language processing (NLP) to ensure that RERA operates as a smart court. We want the authority to efficiently process complaints in a fair, explainable, and speedy manner. With artificial intelligence, the authority will work efficiently and seamlessly, even for complex complaints or other tasks. It will assist in analysing big data, quick machine learning, neural networks, pattern recognition, self-learning, predictive analytics, data science, and other areas.”

The RERA said that the pandemic has prompted homebuyers to file complaints digitally, as e-courts have been the norm for nearly three years during this challenging time. Details of the required qualifications, submission requirements, objectives, scope of work, and evaluation criteria for the project are available on the RERA website. The deadline for expressions of interest is 26th May 2023, by 1500 hrs.

“Consultants may submit their proposals using the online form provided on the RERA web portal. Once companies submit their applications, RERA will follow the rules, request presentations, and select the one that fulfils the set norms,” said a RERA official.

Since the enactment of the RERA Act in 2016, the Uttar Pradesh government launched a website for buyers’ complaints in July 2017. Buyers can file a complaint by paying a fee of ₹1,000 and expect a resolution within 60 days. During the pandemic, virtual courts were organised for complainants, becoming fully digital. With new technologies, RERA aims to enhance its performance, seamlessly resolving issues in less time to serve consumers effectively.

