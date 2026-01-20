UPPCB to launch source study at 4 monitoring stations in Ghaziabad city

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad city is likely to witness a short-term source apportionment study in mid-February to figure out the factors contributing to air pollution near four monitoring stations in Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Sanjay Nagar, and Loni, the UP pollution control board (UPPCB) officials said on Monday. As part of the study, the selected team will be required to put up equipment near the four monitoring stations, 24x7, to detect spikes in air pollution and patterns. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said that they are in the process of hiring professors and their teams for this short-term study. However, a long-term study, which is for the entire city, is already underway.

“A long-term comprehensive source apportionment study has already started for the entire Ghaziabad city, and it will take one year to get complete,” Ankit Kumar Singh, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad, told HT, adding, “For a short-term study, we are in the process of identifying professors from reputed colleges and their teams to take up the short-term study. As part of the study, the selected team will be required to put up equipment near the four monitoring stations, 24x7, to detect spikes in air pollution and patterns.”

Officials said that once the team is selected, the funds approval will be taken from the UPPCB headquarters in Lucknow.

The study, Singh said, will bring out the reasons for the spike, and we will be able to take up corrective measures. “Although we have pollution hotspots identified, the study will provide us with a micro-level situation affecting the four monitoring stations. Already, we have six new upcoming monitoring stations in Ghaziabad district. Three of them have been installed while the process is on for the other three. All six will start functioning by mid-February.”

Officials said the six new monitoring stations include two proposed in Loni, one each in Muradnagar, Modinagar, and Khoda, and the sixth one at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad city area.

According to the official figures of UPPCB, Ghaziabad recorded an annual average AQI of 227, 206, 181, 177, and 171 in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively.