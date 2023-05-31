Distribute compensation to farmers:IIDC to GB Nagar admin

The Uttar Pradesh infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh on Tuesday directed the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to distribute the compensation to farmers, whose land has been acquired for the developmental projects related to the Jewar airport. Singh was visiting the Noida international greenfield airport site at Jewar on Tuesday.

The airport project requires 3 million litre per day (MLD) water once the operations begin at the site (Representative Image)

“The work on airport project at Jewar is being done as per the timelines. We have directed the officials to distribute the compensation to farmers on priority basis and carry out other related projects without any delay,” said Singh.

Singh, along with top officials of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), Yamuna International Airport Project Limited (YIAPL) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, conducted the site inspection and reviewed the progress of projects such as water supply, road construction and connectivity projects. The team inspected the construction work of terminal building, air traffic control (ATC) tower, runway and landscaping physically. Swiss company Zurich International AG, which is developing the airport, detailed the progress made on the project to the IIDC.

The construction work on a 31km link road stretch connecting Jewar airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway commenced on May 26. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has obtained 66.73 hectares of land for the link road project, which will facilitate connectivity from Jewar airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and areas of Haryana via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The administration has disbursed ₹260 crore compensation to farmers for the acquisition of the land for this project. However, farmers are demanding better rates for their land so the administration will decide on the compensation again.

“We are addressing the farmers’ concerns on priority basis and now IIDC instructions will be followed strictly,” said Abhay Singh, sub-divisional magistrate, Jewar.

Apart from this, the IIDC has also directed the officials to issue tender without delay so that the construction work of water reservoir and pipeline project for airport can be completed. The airport project requires 3 million litre per day (MLD) water once the operations begin at the site.

“We aim to hire contractor for the water project with a capacity of 8 MLD water at earliest because we need to supply the water by September 29, 2024, when the airport will start its operations,” said Shailendra Bhati, nodal officer for airport.

