Videos from private university in Greater Noida draw police attention

Greater Noida: Videos showing students allegedly performing stunts and causing chaos outside a private university following a festival on Thursday has drawn police attention, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. The videos show large numbers of students outside the university campus, with some of them standing on top of cars and blocking traffic (HT)

The videos, allegedly filmed on Thursday, show large numbers of students outside the university campus, with some of them standing on top of cars and blocking traffic.

HT could not independently verify the videos.

Dankaur station house officer (SHO) Munendra Singh said they also received information about minor scuffles at the campus. However, no serious injuries were reported and the situation remained largely under control. Police said university students filmed the videos.

The university did not respond to requests for a comment on the development.

A university student, requesting anonymity, said the fest is held annually and draws large crowds. “Around 16,000 students attended this year over three days. Such incidents are not uncommon, some students consume alcohol, get into altercations, and create a scene,” the student said, adding that the fest began on Tuesday and concluded on Thursday.

The student also alleged that police personnel present at the venue failed to act.

Police officials, however, said they became aware of the videos later and are currently verifying the details. “We don’t have full information yet. Once we identify those involved, we will investigate and take legal action,” the SHO said, adding that no case has been registered yet.