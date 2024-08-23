Videos of men fighting in on Metro train go viral, police say no complaint

Several videos of men fighting on a Metro train was widely shared on social media on Friday and one of the videos also showed one of the men being pushed and dragged towards the Metro station exit, said police, adding that the fight started at Jhilmil Metro station in Delhi. One of the videos showed men on a stationary Metro train engaged in a scuffle and threatening each other while several other passengers tried to pacify them. (HT Photo)

Police said one of the videos showed men on a stationary Metro train engaged in a scuffle and threatening each other while several other passengers tried to pacify them.

Another video showed the same men descending the stairs of a Metro station and one was holding the other by his shirt and pulling him down the stairs.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

When contacted, officials of Sihani Gate police station said the first video was found to have been shot by some passenger at Jhilmil Metro station.

“After the videos were widely shared online, we sent a team to investigate. We found that the video in which men were fighting each other was from Jhilmil Metro station in Delhi. The colour and paint schemes on the walls, etc. helped us identify the station as Jhilmil. The other video, of them near the exit, was from the Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) station in Ghaziabad,” said Sachin Kumar, station house officer, Sihani Gate police station.

The SHO said they are analysing the CCTV footage to get more information about the incident as no complaint was received in the matter so far.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Delhi Metro did not offer comment on the incident.

“For assistance of passengers, they can call the security helpline (CISF) on 155655. Apart from that, passengers can also alert the metro driver by pressing the alarm button, which is immediately responded to. The security of passengers and law and order is the responsibility of CISF and local police,” Delhi Metro said in a statement.