Wedding clash in Dadri village leaves several injured; two held

GREATER NOIDA: Two men were arrested after a clash broke out during a wedding ceremony in Rampur village in Dadri late Friday night, leaving several people injured, police said on Saturday. Police said there was a prior dispute between the two parties and the argument resurfaced during the wedding (Representative photo)

According to police, the wedding procession had reached Rampur village from Jaganpur village in Dankaur when an argument erupted between members of the same family. The dispute soon escalated into violence.

Assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Saumya Singh, said: “A distress call was received by the police control room, and a team was dispatched to the spot. The incident took place around 7.30pm. Two men — Jitendra and Yogesh — have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.”

ACP Singh said there was a prior dispute between the two parties and the argument resurfaced during the wedding.

According to the FIR, accessed by HT, the injured include the complainant, Devendra, his brothers Virendra and Rajendra, his 82-year-old father Deshraj, and three others — Srinivas, Jagdish and Ajit.

The FIR names 35 suspects, and states that the two parties had been involved in a dispute since May 2025. The matter is currently pending before a court, the FIR states.

Devendra alleged in his complaint: “We had gone for the milni (formal greeting) ceremony when the accused persons, acting in furtherance of a pre-planned conspiracy and with the intention to kill us, surrounded us.” Devendra further alleged that the suspects were armed with pistols, iron rods, lathis, rifles and sharp-edged weapons.

The alleged videos of the incident, which surfaced on social media, show people running in panic and members of the wedding procession being attacked with lathis.

A case has been registered under sections 190 (offence committed by members of an unlawful assembly), 191(2) (use of force or violence by an unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 109 (attempt to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 115(2) and 130 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932.