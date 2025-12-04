Western Sydney University to open first campus in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority said that the board has approved Western Sydney University (WSU)’s proposal to establish its campus in the city. If established, it would be the Australian university’s first campus in the country. Western Sydney University is targeting mid-2026 for the opening of its Greater Noida campus. (HT Archive)

“The board has approved the commercial terms and conditions related with establishment of the campus of Western Sydney University that a year ago expressed its intention to set up a campus in this industrial town that has emerged as a hub for educational institutions,” said a Greater Noida authority official aware of the development.

Last year, the university shown interest in taking up space at Tower-2 of the Greater Noida authority’s office complex in Knowledge Park-IV, where several floors have remained vacant for the many years. While the Tower-1 and the auditorium are already in use by the authority staff itself, Tower-2 received requests from two government/semi-government agencies and WSU for leased space, according to officials.

“The move to allot these floors would not only generate rental revenue but also offer opportunities for the students who want to study in this university offering quality education,” said the official quoted above.

In January this year, Western Sydney University had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Greater Noida authority for a four-year leasein the building. The agreement included early access from March 1, 2025, and a 16-month rent-free period for the university to carry out fit-out work. It also included the option for the university to extend the lease for three additional three-year terms, said officials.

According to the MoU, for future expansion, the authority and the university would identify seven acres of land for a larger Stage-2 campus. In its 138th board meeting held in early 2025, the authority had approved leasing 32,527.27 sqft on the 6th, 7th and 8th floors of Tower-2 for Phase I.

In a follow-up communication in September, Western Sydney University asked for the terms to be revised, including a nine-year lease, fit-out of four floors according to the university’s specifications, a joint tendering between the university and the authority for specialised work packages, and user-pay access to the auditorium in the building. The university’s responsibility matrix estimated the authority would need to invest around ₹15 crore in fit-out and associated infrastructure for the proposed campus space, said officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already issued a no-objection, permitting the authority to undertake soft fit-out work, subject to board approval of the final commercial structure.

Both Western Sydney University and the Greater Noida authority officials did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.