Man tries to molest 18-year-old in Ghaziabad; both end up falling from terrace

In the late hours of Monday night, a woman aged 18 and a man aged 32 both suffered severe injuries after falling from the third-floor terrace of a residential building in Ghaziabad. According to the police, the man attempted to sexually assault the woman when they both fell off the terrace. Officials from the Link Road police station confirmed that an FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (molestation). According to the police, the suspect and the woman are not married. (Representational Image)

According to police officers associated with the case, the altercation occurred on Monday night around 10.30pm when both parties were seen on the building terrace where the woman rents an apartment.

“The man under suspicion is also her next-door neighbour. He was under the influence of alcohol when he engaged in inappropriate behaviour with the woman and physically abused her. During this time, the man had the woman’s hand in his, and both fell to the ground when the man lost his balance,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

He added, “After receiving information at approximately 11.30pm, we took them to the hospital. The woman received several stitches and on Tuesday, she was treated for a leg fracture. She is currently being treated at a hospital in Delhi. The man has been admitted to the GTB Hospital in Delhi, where his condition is described as stable. He has suffered from multiple fractures.”.

Both had known one another for the previous one-and-a-half years, said ACP Verma, adding that the woman lived at the rented house alone, and her sister also resides in the neighbourhood.

“Her sister has filed a complaint alleging that the man assaulted the woman by beating her up and misbehaving toward her. We have filed a first information report against the man,” said the ACP.

Officials from the Link Road police station confirmed that an FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (molestation). According to the police, the suspect and the woman are not married.