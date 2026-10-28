Woman, her Gym-trainer arrested for attempted murder of her husband

Ghaziabad: A day after a 35-year-old man was stabbed at his house in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara area, his 32-year-old wife and her 31-year-old gym trainer were formally arrested on Tuesday for allegedly planning and attempting the murder, police said. According to police, the attack was carried out around 5.30am on Monday at the house where the husband and wife live with their four-year-old daughter. (Representational image)

According to police, the attack was carried out around 5.30am on Monday at the house where the husband and wife live with their four-year-old daughter. Police said the woman joined the gym in February. The husband and wife are both accountants for a central government agency in Delhi.

“Earlier this month, the husband uncovered several chats between his wife and her trainer, and discovered their relationship. We learnt that he demanded that his wife stop going to the gym, and even planned to shift residences to Delhi after Diwali. When the wife informed the trainer about the husband’s plans, they hatched a plan to murder the husband and then get married,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Indirapuram circle.

Then on Monday, the trainer allegedly entered their house and tried to murder the husband.

ACP Maurya added that the wife had deliberately left their house unlocked so that her boyfriend could get easy access to the husband without raising alarm.

“While leaving for the gym, she left the main door of the flat ajar. The trainer arrived and stabbed her husband five-six times. While the attack was successful, he was apprehended by the couple’s neighbours when trying to escape. The victim was rushed to a hospital and is presently undergoing treatment,” the ACP added.

The trainer was detained on Monday while the woman was quizzed about the incident, and both were formally arrested on Tuesday, the ACP said.

In her questioning, she reportedly told cops that she did not want to shift to Delhi with her husband, so she hatched the plan to get her husband killed.

“She was not ready to move out to Delhi, and finally the two planned the incident in order to get married and stay together,” ACP added.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Indirapuram police station on Monday evening, said officials.