35-year-old killed over pension dispute in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, uncle arrested

A dispute over mother's pension within a family allegedly ended in the murder of a 35-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, with police arresting his uncle, who allegedly attacked him with a sword following an argument over money and an old family feud, police said on Thursday. The police have also recovered the sword allegedly used in the murder, the accused’s mobile phone and bloodstained clothes at his instance. (ANI/ Representative)

Police said that the accused, Harish Kumar Sharma, 45, had been absconding since the incident on October 7.

“He was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation involving technical surveillance and intelligence inputs”, deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said.

The DCP added that the police have also recovered the sword allegedly used in the murder, the accused’s mobile phone and bloodstained clothes at his instance.

What happened According to police, the incident took place around 11.15pm on October 7, when Karawal Nagar police station received information about a man being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near the Municipal Corporation toll tax point in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony.

A police team rushed to the spot but found that the victim’s family had already taken him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. The victim was identified as Himanshu, also known as Jeet, 35.

Following the incident, police and forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. A murder case was registered, and teams were formed to trace the accused, who had fled after the attack, police said.

During questioning, Sharma allegedly told investigators that an argument had broken out within the family shortly before the incident over a financial transaction.

“The argument was over the pension of Sharma’s mother. The accused was giving a small share to the nephew, and he had objected to it multiple times,” an investigator said.

The disagreement escalated, and he allegedly attacked his nephew with a sword in a fit of anger, leading to his death, police said.

Investigators used technical surveillance and local intelligence to track down Sharma, who was arrested on Tuesday, the DCP said.

Police are questioning the accused to establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder and verify the circumstances surrounding the dispute. Further investigation is underway, officers said.