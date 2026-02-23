Woman killed, 5 hurt as SUV rams two vans on Noida Expressway

A 55-year-old woman died and five others sustained injuries after an SUV allegedly hit two vans on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early on Sunday, police said, adding that the driver also suffered serious injuries. Police also identified the driver of the SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, as Shivam Kumar, who is in his 30s. The driver is currently is in critical condition, police said. He was alone at the time of the accident. (HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Asha Devi, 55, a resident of Risauli village in Badaun. Her relatives — Rajkumar, 70, Reena, 35, Shripal, 30, and Ravi, 30 — all residents of Badaun, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. A total of six people were travelling in each of the two vehicles.

According to a police officer aware of the matter, around 3 am on Sunday, the SUV hit the two Maruti Suzuki Eeco vans from behind at the same time near the Sector 82 exit on the Noida Expressway.

The SUV was registered in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh registration.

The impact was such that one van and Scorpio overturned, leaving five people with serious injuries. The others, the officer said, suffered minor injuries.

A passerby alerted the police about the incident. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the damaged vehicles were removed from the expressway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the people in the two vans were a family who were travelling back from Delhi to their home in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. They had been in the city to attend a wedding a day earlier.

Police said a case in the accident will be registered after a complaint from the family.