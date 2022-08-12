Woman’s husband, in-laws held for assault, demanding dowry in Noida
A 36-year-old woman resident of a high-rise society in Noida’s Sector 122 has alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law physically assaulted her. Police registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Friday, said officials.
According to police, the complainant works at a private firm in Noida. She alleged that her husband and in-laws started pressuring her over dowry a few months after her marriage.
“The couple got married in 2018 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. According to the complaint filed by the victim, her husband and in-laws had been demanding dowry. On Rakshabandhan festival on Thursday, her sister, elder brother and mother visited her in Noida and an argument broke out between her family and in-laws and later the husband, brother-in-law and her father-in-law allegedly attacked her,” said Ankita Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.
The woman alleged in her complaint that her in-laws and husband attacked her, her mother, sister and brother. “The complainant has alleged that four of them suffered severe injuries after being attacked. The woman approached police around 10pm on Thursday and an FIR was registered against the husband and in-laws,” said ADCP Sharma.
An FIR has been registered against the three suspects under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(criminal intimidation), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics