World Dairy Summit on course to become a carbon neutral event

One of the unique features of the four-day International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit 2022 (IDF WDS2022), which is currently underway at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, is that the event is designed to be carbon neutral. According to the organisers of the event, various measures have been taken to ensure that the event contributed to net-zero carbon dioxide emission into the environment.

Rakesh Kumar, India Expo Mart Limited (IEML) chairman informed that an elaborate system has been set up to calculate the carbon footprints of power, travel and similar other heads of each guest, delegate and staff members associated with the summit.

“The first step in creating a carbon neutral event is to identify all of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the event. Major emission sources include travel, energy consumed, paper and resource use and waste generation. By identifying sources of emission, they can be measured and mitigated. IEML will provide National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) all data which will enable them to purchase offsets and declare the event carbon neutral”, said Kumar.

A senior manager at NDDB informed that apart from purchasing offsets after the event is over, the aim of the organisers is also to reduce carbon footprint. “Our main focus is to reduce the cumulative carbon footprint at the summit. We have hired over 40 electric cars and five electric buses to ferry our delegates, staff, vendors and exhibitors from the airport or their hotels to the Expo Mart. At the venue itself, a 3.5 megawatt solar plant is being used to offset grid electricity,” he said.

The organisers have also not used any single-use plastic products at the event. “There is zero single-use plastic being allowed at the event as water is being provided through portable dispensers and glass bottles. Paper cups are also being given to the guests. Instead of using vinyl sheets for the flex banners, cloth is being used and pamphlets have been made from handmade paper,” he added.

In order to reduce carbon footprint in the food department, the official added that no exotic food ingredients have been used as they increase the carbon footprint because they are imported by air. “We are serving food that is locally produced. All the food waste is going to the venue’s composter that further generates manure,” he added.

After the event is over, IEML will share the carbon footprint data with NDDB within two days after which a reputed carbon emission auditor will be selected to declare the summit a ‘carbon neutral’ event.

