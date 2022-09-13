World Dairy Summit on course to become a carbon neutral event
One of the unique features of the four-day International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit 2022 (IDF WDS2022), which is currently underway at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, is that the event is designed to be carbon neutral. According to the organisers of the event, various measures have been taken to ensure that the event contributed to net-zero carbon dioxide emission into the environment.
Rakesh Kumar, India Expo Mart Limited (IEML) chairman informed that an elaborate system has been set up to calculate the carbon footprints of power, travel and similar other heads of each guest, delegate and staff members associated with the summit.
“The first step in creating a carbon neutral event is to identify all of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the event. Major emission sources include travel, energy consumed, paper and resource use and waste generation. By identifying sources of emission, they can be measured and mitigated. IEML will provide National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) all data which will enable them to purchase offsets and declare the event carbon neutral”, said Kumar.
A senior manager at NDDB informed that apart from purchasing offsets after the event is over, the aim of the organisers is also to reduce carbon footprint. “Our main focus is to reduce the cumulative carbon footprint at the summit. We have hired over 40 electric cars and five electric buses to ferry our delegates, staff, vendors and exhibitors from the airport or their hotels to the Expo Mart. At the venue itself, a 3.5 megawatt solar plant is being used to offset grid electricity,” he said.
The organisers have also not used any single-use plastic products at the event. “There is zero single-use plastic being allowed at the event as water is being provided through portable dispensers and glass bottles. Paper cups are also being given to the guests. Instead of using vinyl sheets for the flex banners, cloth is being used and pamphlets have been made from handmade paper,” he added.
In order to reduce carbon footprint in the food department, the official added that no exotic food ingredients have been used as they increase the carbon footprint because they are imported by air. “We are serving food that is locally produced. All the food waste is going to the venue’s composter that further generates manure,” he added.
After the event is over, IEML will share the carbon footprint data with NDDB within two days after which a reputed carbon emission auditor will be selected to declare the summit a ‘carbon neutral’ event.
COEP to inaugurate Geology Museum with virtual lab on September 19
Punekars will soon be able to see, feel and get to know about the rarest of rare rocks, minerals, fossils and crystals preserved for the past many years at the College of Engineering Pune as the university is all set to inaugurate its very own 'Geology Museum' on September 19. The old principal's bungalow inside the varsity campus built in 1892 has been turned into a museum.
Qutub prayer row: Delhi court reserves order over land ownership plea
A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on an intervention application by a man who claims that the land on which the Qutub Minar complex stands is his ancestral property. The application was moved by one Kunwar Mahendra Dhawaj Prasad Singh, who claims to be the heir to the ruler of the erstwhile United Province of Agra, and claimed a right over the property where the mosque stands.
Slight drop in mercury as parts of Delhi see rain
Parts of the Capital recorded rain in the early hours of Tuesday and winds of around 20-30 km/hr recorded through the day, leading to a drop in the maximum temperature at 35.4 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to see more rain activity over the next 48 hours, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light showers on Wednesday, and light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.
All talukas report above normal rainfall in Pune district
With monsoon in its last leg, all talukas in Pune district are now reporting above normal rainfall. Southwest monsoon is likely to be active till the end of this week as per India Meteorological Department. As per the weather department, Pune district has reported 38 per cent excess rainfall. From June 1 till September 13, the district has reported 1158.6 mm rainfall. “There are no alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada as of now,” said head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi.
Girl dies after iron gate falls on her in north-east Delhi
An 11-year-old schoolgirl died after the iron gate of a BSES office in northeast Delhi fell on Dolly's' while she was returning home from a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school on Monday afternoon, police said. The Class 6 student, identified by her first name Dolly, was returning home with two of her schoolmates when the gate of the Khajoori Khas BSES office fell on her. The other two girls escaped unhurt.
