World’s ‘largest’ accountancy event kicks off IN Gr Noida

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday inaugurated the World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) 2.0 at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, calling it the “world’s largest accountancy event”. The three-day forum will continue through the weekend. “Our message to the world is clear, India means business,” Birla said.

The theme of forum highlights the evolution of the chartered accountancy profession and its expanding significance in global collaboration.

The first day featured keynote addresses by Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, ICAI president Charanjot Singh Nanda, CEO of Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) Jennifer Lopez, and president of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Jean Bouquot.

The event is scheduled from 11am to 8pm on the three days and entry passes cost ₹10,000 for each participant. According to organisers, around 10,000 people have registered for the event.

Discussions at the forum, which began around 2pm, focused on ways to strengthen India’s position in accounting and finance on the global stage. “Today, I will leave doubly assured that the profession is in safe hands and the flag bearers and torchbearers will continue to keep the India story strong,” the industries minister said.

The event also features multiple exhibitions related to accounting, finance and allied professional services, along with dedicated networking spaces for participants.

“This is a great platform to interact with fellow professionals. We got to learn many things beyond traditional accounting work,” said Parul Agarwal, a chartered accountant attending the event.

The forum also hosted thematic sessions, including “Union Budget 2026: Trends, Impact, and the Road Ahead”, which analysed key budgetary proposals and their implications for businesses and the economy.

Besides, students pursuing chartered accountancy courses also participated.