Yeida approves 10 crore for ‘smart village’ in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has approved ₹10 crore to make Bhaipur Brahmanan village in Gautam Budh Nagar district a “smart village” with all basic civic services including drainage network, sewer lines, roads etc. The Yeida discussed the development plans with the villagers on Tuesday to develop Bhaipur Brahmanan under its plan of transforming at least 100 villages into smart villages, said officials. Some farmers have filed petition in the Allahabad high court as they do not want to give their land for the development stating that they need better rehabilitation and compensation. To convince farmers, the Yeida promises them better facilities in the villages located near the Jewar airport site, said officials. (PTI)

Monika Rani, the Yeida additional chief executive officer (CEO), and other staff members visited the village and discussed the development plans with the villagers. During this, majority of the farmers gave their consent to give their land for the developmental purposes with the village being located next to Medical Device Park project in Sector 28. It is also near the Jewar airport project site that will become operational by 2024-end.

Officials said that the Yeida requires land of farmers to complete development of industrial and airport projects. They assured villagers the provision of civic facilities on par with the urban areas. Yeida officials also told farmers that they will get their land compensation without any hassle if they support developmental schemes in this region.

“We have distributed around ₹9 crore for around 20 hectares of land acquired in this region and the land compensation to eligible farmers will continue to be distributed smoothly. We will also provide 7% residential plots against the acquired land to each eligible farmer, the paperwork for which will be completed at the earliest,” said Monika Rani.

Under the smart village scheme, the Yeida will construct all internal roads of a village, lay the proper drainage network to channel rainwater, lay sewer lines to flush out the wastewater, deliver piped drinking water to each house, build community centres, sports grounds and other facilities on par with the urban areas, said officials.

“We have prepared an estimate of ₹10 crore to be spent on development of these facilities under the smart village scheme,” added Rani.

Farmers, however, demanded that the Yeida should provide these services without any delay.

“The Yeida officials make promises and forget to fulfill them. We hope that they will develop these services in a time-bound manner, and we will not have to wait longer,” said Ram Kumar, a resident of Bhaipur Brahmanan.

The Yeida officials said that they will hire contractors as per rules and then start work at the ground shortly.

