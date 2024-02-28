Yeida demolishes sales office of realtor for illegally selling plots near Noida airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has demolished the makeshift sales office of an “unknown” property consultants, who were illegally selling plots and apartments in two residential townships located in Sector 22D near the Noida airport site in Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway. Nobody can sell a plot or flat in a housing project without owning the land and also obtaining the building layout map approvals. The realtor also needs to register the project with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority and seek a number before selling the property. (HT Archive)

The move comes after Yeida received numerous complaints about the illegal sale, said officials.

“After complaints, we came to know that some miscreants were selling plots and apartments to innocent buyers on land that did not belong to them. Following the complaints, we directed the builders’ department to take action. Subsequently, our staff demolished the sales office and appealed to general public not to buy plots or flats in these two townships because the land belongs to the government. We have asked the builders’ department to carry out a probe, identify the miscreants and get an FIR registered against the culprits,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

The Yeida had in April 2011 allotted 315,056 square metres of land to HC Infracity and 400,000 square metres to Adore Infrasmith in Sector 22D. However, it later cancelled both allotments for violation of terms and conditions mentioned in the lease-deed.

“The authority cancelled the allotment of these two townships because HC Infracity failed to pay ₹522 crore in land cost dues while Adore failed to clear dues of ₹600 crore. These two companies are not coming forward to pay the dues and are defaulters as they had not replied to repeated notices sent in the past. Therefore, we have taken the land of these two townships into our possession and also started fencing it off so that it can be protected from encroachment,” said Singh.

“Nobody can sell a plot or flat in a housing project without owning the land and also obtaining the building layout map approvals. The realtor also needs to register the project with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority and seek a number before selling the property,” said another Yeida official, asking not to be named.

As per the complaints, some miscreants are taking cheques and money to book flats and plots in these two townships. When Hindustan Times called a broker who sold such plots and flats, he said, “We have stopped taking cheques and cash for booking of plots and flats after Yeida demolished our office. We will resume the sales again once the issues with the Yeida are sorted out.”

HC Infracity and Adore Infrasmith did not respond to call and messages seeking a comment on the matter.