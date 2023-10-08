Yeida expedites land acquisition for Noida airport’s MRO hub

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is fast-tracking land acquisition for the maintenance & repair and overhaul (MRO) hub, a crucial part of the Noida International Airport’s second phase, officials aware of the development said on Sunday. The Yeida has notified 6000 hectares of the area at Jewar along Yamuna Expressway for the development of a civil aviation hub. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to officials, Yeida has already acquired 814 hectares of land out of the total 1,365 hectares required for this project.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the MRO policy to expedite the facility’s setup at the airport.

The state government envisions the Noida airport as a major hub for airline operations, cargo transfers, and MRO services.

“We have acquired 814 hectares of land out of 1,365 hectares that will be used for the MRO hub project. We have put the work of this project on the fast track because we are likely to issue a global tender by October 20 to finalize a company that will develop and operate this mega project, part of the Noida International Airport, likely to become operational next year,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Yeida.

Yeida has already distributed ₹2,800 crore in compensation out of ₹3,900 crore for the 814 hectares of land acquired. “The compensation distribution for the remaining land is underway so that we can complete the acquisition as soon as possible,” added Balram Singh additional district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Yeida has notified 6000 hectares of the area at Jewar along Yamuna Expressway for the development of a civil aviation hub. Out of which 1334 hectares of land under phase I was already acquired and handed over to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited which will complete airport work and start operations by September 29, 2024.

“Under the second phase, 1365 hectares of land will be handed over to the civil aviation department for the development of the MRO hub that is expected to lure investors from around the world over. The MRO hub will create jobs and boost the local economy in this region,” said Singh.

The admin is acquiring this 1365 hectares of land from villages that include Jewar Bangar, Madalpur, Faileda, Karauli, Tirthali, Dhanpura and Mahndipur among others.

“There are at least 13000 families of the farmers, who own this 1365 hectares of land required for the MRO hub. These families will be rehabilitated at a township to be built on 212 hectares of land in Madalpur village along the Yamuna Expressway area. We are completing the formalities to rehabilitate these farmers,” said Singh.

Once the global tender is issued, the MRO hub’s development process is expected to take 2-3 years following the necessary procedures.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON