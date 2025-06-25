Yeida opens its administrative office in Mathura

Noida With the opening of this new office we will be able to start buying the land and work on new projects, which will be completed as per the deadlines, said Yeida CEO. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has opened a new administrative office in Mathura in order to manage the development work in the area, officials said.

The industrial development body currently has its main office in Greater Noida’s Sector Omega 2. They are planning to develop Raya City, a dedicated green 100 metre wide expressway, Golf Course, and Yamuna river front, among other developmental projects in Mathura.

Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh said they will appoint an additional CEO and one officer on special duty rank officers along with supporting staff at this new office with an aim to resolve the local issues so the farmers, plot allottees and other stakeholders do not have to visit the Greater Noida office, said officials.

Singh, additional CEO Kapil Singh, officer on special duty Shailendra Bhati and other officials were present during the inauguration event on Tuesday in Mathura. The new two floor office has been arranged on rent in Geeta Trust premises of the city.

“We want to develop Raya City, a dedicated green 100 metre wide expressway, Golf Course, Yamuna river front and many other projects in Mathura. Therefore we need to expedite the work on these projects, and land buying required to ready the land for these projects. Opening an office in Mathura will be crucial to execute our projects within the stipulated deadlines,” Yeida CEO said.

“The farmers are ready to support the developmental projects in Mathura, and they are willing to give their land for the new projects. With the opening of this new office we will be able to start buying the land and work on new projects, which will be completed as per the deadlines. The UP government wants to promote art and culture in this ancient city, where thousands of tourists visit daily,” he added.