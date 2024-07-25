Yeida picks consultant to develop new urban Agra city along Yamuna expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has selected the expert consultant to prepare a master plan for the development of an urban centre in Agra, along the Yamuna Expressway. At 10,500 hectares, the new city will be half the size of Noida, said officials. (HT Archive)

Once the master plan for the urban city is final, work will begin on the project which is being executed at a cost of ₹40,000 crore, said officials. The consultant, Tractable Engineering, will take nine months to complete this comprehensive plan and prepare the blue print under the Master Plan-2031.

Yeida said the urban centre will promote tourism and manufacturing related units along with the residential areas. At 10,500 hectares, the new city will be half the size of Noida, said officials.

The master plan will define the land uses that include group housing, industrial, institutional, mixed-use development, commercial and green areas, etc. The Yeida in 2023 approved the concept plan of this new city, said officials.

“We have picked the consultant who will study the market and the area in Agra in order to prepare the master plan for the development of a new city, along the Yamuna Expressway. Once the master plan is submitted, discussed and approved by the authority and the state, we will start acquiring the land from farmers to establish the new city in Agra zone,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

Yeida, in November 2023, decided to develop the new city on 10,500 hectares in Agra. Later, the board approved the concept and in March 2024, Yeida started the process to hire a consultant, said officials.

“The New Agra Urban Centre will feature a diverse range of activities including industrial, residential, and green areas.The consultant will provide a complete blueprint detailing population projections, transport systems, road networks, environmental conditions, economic and social factors, available facilities, and the current status and potential of industries,” said Singh.

“The master plan will also cover business conditions and assess other water sources, including the Yamuna. The main attraction of the New Agra Urban Centre will be its focus on tourism and the promotion of non-polluting factories and companies,” said Singh.

The land from at least 30 villages will be acquired for this urban centre.

“After getting approval from the state government, development work will start at site. In New Agra, 20% of land will be reserved for residential use, 4% for commercial use, 25% for industry, 13% for transport, 15% for greenery, 7% for tourism, and 7% for mixed use,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, established Yeida for development of areas between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas. Around 2.5 lakh hectares from 1,149 villages of six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — were notified under Yeida.

However, the authority has been able to acquire only 20,000 hectares along the expressway with an aim to allot the same for development. And so far the development along Yamuna Expressway is focused only in Gautam Budh Nagar district that boasts of Noida International airport, proposed Film City and other mega industrial projects.

This is the first time that Yeida has decided to develop areas on land located along expressway in Agra region that attracts international tourists to the historic Taj Mahal.