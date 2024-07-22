Now, developers to publish QR code with each ongoing realty project

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has made it mandatory for all developers to publish a QR code on the brochures of each ongoing realty project for consumers’ ease. A unique QR Code will be assigned to every live project registered with UP-Rera and the code will be embedded on the registration page of projects on its portal. The promoters of all such 948 projects have been directed to mandatorily publish this QR Code in all promotions across all media and platforms. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The QR code, to be published along with UP-Rera registration number, will enable a consumer to get project details easily, officials said.

UP-Rera realised that the promoters advertise and promote their projects extensively through all forms of advertising campaigns. However, the home buyers solely rely on the information published by the promoters or the real estate agents to verify those details.

A unique QR Code will be assigned to every live project registered with it and the code will be embedded on the registration page of projects on its portal. The promoters of all such 948 projects have been directed to mandatorily publish this QR Code in all promotions across all media and platforms.

The promoters will publish the QR Code along with UP-Rera registration number of the project and the web address of UP-Rera.

If anybody wants to make an investment in a project then they can simply scan the code with a mobile phone, and get project details from the UP-Rera portal, said officials.

“UP-Rera is constantly striving to empower consumers of the real estate sector and bring in transparency and accountability. Advertisements are the strongest means to promote the sale of real estate properties but UP-Rera has to ensure that no innocent buyer is deceived by the ads,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP-Rera.

“To make sure that the consumer gets complete and correct information about a project and promoter, we have assigned a QR Code to each project and made it mandatory for the promoters to give this code on all documents shared with allottees and all promotional material,” said Bhoosreddy.

Builders have to put the code on all booking forms, allotment letters, builder buyer agreements (BBAs) and advertisements for promotion and marketing, said UP-Rera.

A property buyer can scan the code and get details of the project, such as land documents, approved layouts and maps, project specifications and amenities, start and completion dates, bank accounts, promoters, co-promoters, registered agents, quarterly progress report, occupancy certificate and other details.

The facility is expected to be highly useful for consumers, said a builders’ lobbying group Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI).

“This is a commendable step to bring transparency in the real estate sector. It will empower homebuyers to cross check details before choosing a builder. The promoters already upload all project-related information and approved layout and map on the UP-Rera portal where it is easily available,” said Dinesh Gupta, secretary, CREDAI, Western UP.