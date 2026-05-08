...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Yeida to hire developer for its central office near Noida International Airport

The authority issued a tender on Thursday to appoint an EPC contractor, who will be responsible for the complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
Advertisement

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Thursday that it will finalise a developer to construct its central office in Sector 18 near the Noida International Airport.

The Yamuna authority currently operates from Sector Omega I in the Greater Noida authority area. (HT Archive)

The proposed building, to come up around 10 km from the Jewar-located airport, will comprise two basements, one lower ground floor, a ground floor and five upper floors. And, the project, estimated to cost 257 crore, will be completed within 30 months, said officials.

The authority issued a tender on Thursday to appoint an EPC contractor, who will be responsible for the complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project. This contractor will handle the entire project, from design to final completion, under a single contract, said officials.

“The project assumes significance in view of the large-scale developments taking shape in the Yamuna region, including the Noida International Airport, industrial parks, logistics hubs, residential sectors and data centres,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Yeida, in a statement on Thursday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

greater noida yamuna expressway
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Yeida to hire developer for its central office near Noida International Airport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.