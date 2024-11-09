Yeida to launch plot scheme for religious buildings

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has decided to launch a plot scheme for religious, and socio-cultural buildings near Noida airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway on Monday, the authority said on Friday. This scheme is a unique opportunity for those who want land for religious buildings in the Yamuna Expressway area because the authority does not allow religious structures without permission on the other category of the land parcels, said Yeida chief. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Under the scheme, Yeida will offer eight plots on which the plot owners can build religious buildings including cultural centres, temples and facilities for spiritual projects. The authority has fixed the rate of ₹10,000 per square metre for these plots to be allotted based on interview without e-auction process, said officials. These plots will be for socio-cultural buildings in different sectors.

“This scheme is a unique opportunity for those who want land for religious buildings in the Yamuna Expressway area because the authority does not allow religious structures without permission on the other category of the land parcels. The plot allottees can build buildings to be used for the religious purposes,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

These plots, two each, are located in sectors 18, 20, 22A, and 22D along Yamuna Expressway. The applicants have one month to apply for these plots. Once all applicants submit the details of their firms, the authority will call them for interviews before finalising the successful allottees. The authority will allot these plots to firms, societies or the trust with experience in social service and having adequate financial stretch to pay for the cost of these plots.

The authority has six plots meant for socio-cultural purposes at a rate of ₹10,000 per square metre. It has one plot of 8,000 square metres (sqm) in Sector 17A; 8,000 sqm in Sector 17; 8,000 sqm in Sector 18; 5,750 sqm in Sector 22D, and 8,000 sqm in Sector 22E.

As per rules, the authority does not allow religious buildings on the village land or any other land meant for residential, industrial or mixed-land use purposes because it can cause nuisance to the people living around in the neighbourhood, said officials.

“If any applicant buys the religious plot, they will get a suitable ecosystem for religious activities without bothering about the environment in that locality, adequate parking and other services. We have come up with this scheme so that the residents, who will shift into their areas of Yamuna Expressway can access the religious facility for prayers or other rituals,” said a Yeida official aware of the development.