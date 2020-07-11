Noida Police attaches six more vehicles of gangsters

cities

The Noida police commissionerate attached as many as six more vehicles of known criminals win the last two days.

“Four vehicles, including an SUV and three trucks, worth ₹64 lakh belonging to a member of the Sunder Bhati gang have been attached today,” deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Friday.

On Thursday, a Hyundai i10 car, and a Tata Nano car of an associate of jailed gansgser Anil Dujana, Arun Sharma, were attached by the Badalpur police from village Khera Dharampura.

According to Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, movable and immovable assets of known gangsters can be attached by the authorities if they have been obtained through fraudulent means. Earlier the power to attach the goods lay with the district magistrate but after the commissionerate system was set up in the district, the power now lies with the police commissioner.

So far properties and assets such as luxury cars worth nearly ₹14 crore have been attached in the district, police said. On July 4, a structure on a plit acquired illegally by jailed gangster Sunder Bhati was even demolished in Ghangrola village in Kasna.