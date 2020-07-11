e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida Police attaches six more vehicles of gangsters

Noida Police attaches six more vehicles of gangsters

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Noida police commissionerate attached as many as six more vehicles of known criminals win the last two days.

“Four vehicles, including an SUV and three trucks, worth ₹64 lakh belonging to a member of the Sunder Bhati gang have been attached today,” deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Friday.

On Thursday, a Hyundai i10 car, and a Tata Nano car of an associate of jailed gansgser Anil Dujana, Arun Sharma, were attached by the Badalpur police from village Khera Dharampura.

According to Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, movable and immovable assets of known gangsters can be attached by the authorities if they have been obtained through fraudulent means. Earlier the power to attach the goods lay with the district magistrate but after the commissionerate system was set up in the district, the power now lies with the police commissioner.

So far properties and assets such as luxury cars worth nearly ₹14 crore have been attached in the district, police said. On July 4, a structure on a plit acquired illegally by jailed gangster Sunder Bhati was even demolished in Ghangrola village in Kasna.

top news
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In