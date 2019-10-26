Noida police to crack down on defacement, vehicle tampering

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:15 IST

Noida: Noida police has said it will crack down on all caste-based slogans on vehicles as well as tampering of number plates, as part of the 20th edition of ‘Operation Clean’, launched by the police on the festival of Dhanteras on Friday.

The police said that as many as 428 vehicles were fined by the Noida police on Friday, while 112 others were seized for various violations of the Motor Vehicles Act .

“The main motive of ‘Operation Clean’ was to check for suspicious persons and vehicles that flaunt caste-based words, slogans or any derogatory or unsavoury remarks. In addition, we also checked for tampering of licence plates,” senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The police said for caste-based remarks, 133 fines were issued, of which 100 were issued within the city limits and 33 in rural areas. For derogatory slogans on vehicles, 91 fines were issued (78 in city and 13 in rural). A total of 56 fines were issued for tampering with number plates (22 in city and 34 in rural).

These fines were done in the first phase of the operation, from noon to 4pm, while in the second phase, from 6pm to midnight, 138 fines for two-wheelers and 10 for four-wheelers were issued for various violations.

“Most of the seizures were in cases where the riders were not carrying proper documentation,” the SSP said.

A total of 112 vehicles (111 two-wheelers and a car) were seized on Friday under the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

The SSP said that action under ‘Operation Clean’ will continue till Tuesday.

“In order for people to have a smooth and crime free festive season, we will continue this operation till the festival of Bhai Dooj,” Krishna said.

On Saturday, during the first phase of the ’Operation Clean’, police also cracked down on those riding two-wheelers with faces covered as well all other vehicles that appeared suspicious.

Police said checks were conducted in 131 places (84 in city and 57 in rural) and 55 two-wheelers (33 in city and 22 in rural) and three four-wheelers (two in city, one in rural) were seized. Black films were removed from the windows of 103 vehicles (62 in city and 41 in rural).

“During the checking, Jewar police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested three people in connection with this,” a police officer said.

Noida police had revived ‘Operation Clean’ on October 21 ahead of the festive season and it involved anti-encroachment drives as well as checking in banks, ATM kiosks, jewellery shops etc.

The drive was started on July 1 this year and lasted for 15 days with a focus on public drinking, drink driving, illegal spa centres etc. The second phase of the drive is also expected to last for 15 days.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 21:15 IST