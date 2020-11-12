Noida: Public places get new look

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:23 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority said that it has beautified the main entry gates of the city ahead of the Diwali festival. It has installed a water fountain, murals and also put up lights not only at the entry gates but also at city parks and public places to greet visitors, said officials.

“We decided to beautify the entry gates so that it gives a good impression about the image of the city to visitors. We are focusing on cleanliness and beautification of the city to make it a better place to live in,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the authority.

With murals, sculptures and other artwork, the city has adorned a new look. The authority has painted city walls, pillars of the Metro corridor and other public spaces with art works.

The Sector 33A gate has been adorned with dancing puppets and the entry gate at Delhi-Noida border is beautified with mix material.

“We have used mix material to make a beautiful sculpture at the Delhi-Noida border near Mayur Vihar. However, it gives an impression that it is made out of stone. These artworks are not only an attraction to visitors but also help in creating a positive image of the city,” said another Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media.

The authority has made four sculptures on different yoga postures at the Noida Stadium. Another sculpture has been made of a trophy at the stadium, said officials.

The authority has placed a sculpture about children playing games, at a traffic intersection in Sector 125 and a golf stick sculpture is installed at the Golf Course traffic intersection in Sector 38A.

“Our objective of installing these murals and sculptures at public places in the city is that the general public become aware of art, culture, sports, yoga and other aspects of life. Apart from this, these initiatives are aimed at giving a different, attractive look to the city ahead of the festival,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the authority.