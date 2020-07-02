Noida: Three men arrested with 85 kg marijuana

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:53 IST

Noida: Police on Thursday arrested three men and recovered 85 kgs of marijuana worth from them, officials said. The seized contraband is slated to be around Rs 12 lakh in the international market, the police said.

This is the fourth major haul within the past two weeks in the district, where cannabis being transported into National Capital Region areas was seized and suspects were arrested.

According to the police, the suspects had allegedly brought the contraband in three-wheelers from Chhattisgarh. They were arrested on Wednesday night from near a drain between sectors 16 and 17, based on a cue from an informer.

Those arrested have been identified as Vijay Sharma and Shahid, both residents of Delhi, and Arif, is from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

“There were eight sacks inside the tempo with cannabis weighing 85 kgs. The suspects had procured the material from outside the region and wanted to supply it in NCR,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

He added that the suspects are history sheeters and have been jailed on earlier occasions after getting arrested in Ghaziabad and Meerut districts. The police are now gathering more details about their connections and trade network.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 20 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“We were tipped by an informer. The three-wheeler was loaded with furniture to make it look like a family is shifting home. They were bringing it from Chhattisgarh. The cannabis was packed and kept in the front of the vehicle. The three have been arrested and sent to jail and the contraband has been sent to the lab for testing,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Earlier on June 27, three alleged drug traffickers were nabbed in Greater Noida with 300 kg of cannabis, procured from Andhra Pradesh, seized from them. On June 24, another three alleged traffickers were held in Greater Noida while transporting 30 kg of cannabis to the NCR and prior to that, two persons were arrested on June 19 with 200 kg of cannabis, the officials said.