Noida to develop facilities in sectors along expressway

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:11 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to develop civic amenities in the newly developed sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has issued directions to the staff to carry out the required work such as construction of footpaths, roads, central verges, parks and other facilities, officials said.

Maheshwari, on Tuesday, had conducted a detailed survey of sectors 140, 144, 151, 151A, 157 and 158, among others, to check the status of civic amenities in these areas. After the inspection, she issued directions to finish all development works.

“The authority will develop roads, drainage, sewers, central verges, parks and other facilities in these sectors. The authority will also buy the required land from farmers for carrying out development work,” Maheshwari said.

There are some roads in these sectors, where development has been stuck because the authority could not acquire the required land. Maheshwari has formed a committee that will look into the acquisition issues.

The Noida authority additional chief executive officer Pranav Mishra will head the committee that will meet on a weekly basis with farmers, whose land is coming in the way of development of roads, drains or other projects.

The authority wants to buy the land from farmers through a direct registry so that it can carry out development work in all these sectors.

As per Maheshwari’s instructions, the land department and the work circle staff will conduct inspections at the sites where the land is required. Subsequently, the land will be identified and the issues will be resolved. Once the issues are resolved, the work circle will start development of roads, drainage network, sewer lines, pipelines, footpath and other basic facilities.

“The authority will also meet farmers, whose agricultural land falls in industrial sectors. If the farmers give their land, the authority will carve out industrial plots and allot the same for industrial purposes,” an official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.