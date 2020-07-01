Noida: Wife strangulates alcoholic husband to death, arrested

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:22 IST

Noida: The police on Wednesday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband, whose body was found last week near their accommodation in Noida’s Sector 8 JJ cluster, officials said.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the nephew of victim, identified as Chunnu (32), a resident of Ghoswari village in Bakhtiarpur, Patna (Bihar), at the Sector 20 police station, alleging that his uncle had left for work on June 25 and the following day, his body was found near his accommodation at around 6am on June 26.

Police said that prima facie, it had seemed that the victim was choked to death and an investigation was started.

“On the morning of Friday, June 26 we received information about the body of a man at a shanty in Sector 8. Later, it was found that the body was of a daily wager named Chunnu who lived in the same area with his family. It seemed that the cause of death was strangulation. We sent the body for post mortem and started an investigation, which later revealed that it was his wife who killed him. We have arrested her and sent her to jail,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The investigation also revealed that the victim – an alleged regular drinker who would often beat his wife Gudiya – had another row with his wife on the night of Thursday, June 25. Police said following the fight, his wife allegedly tied his hands with a rope and choked him with a rolling pin, due to which Chunnu died. Police said in a statement that the accused has allegedly confessed. Police also recovered the rope and the rolling pin used in the murder.

“It was revealed that the accused had killed her own husband after getting fed up with his conduct. Her husband was an alcoholic and would often beat her. Possibly they had to change their accommodation because of their fighting and the landlord would often object to the fighting. The overall impact of such circumstances moved her to tie her husband with a rope and strangulate him with a rolling pin on the night of June 25, when he reached home drunk again and started a fight,” said Singh.

A case was registered at the Sector-20 police station under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.