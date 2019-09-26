Notice seeks details of vacant seats for disabled children in pvt schools

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:32 IST

New Delhi

The state commissioner for persons with disabilities on Thursday issued a showcause notice to the Directorate of Education (DoE), seeking suggestions to fill vacant reserved seats for disabled children in private schools across the city.

TD Dhariyal, state commissioner for persons with disabilities, took cognizance of Hindustan Times (HT) report on Wednesday. HT had reported that the DoE has received only 44 applications to fill 5,647 vacant seats reserved for children with disabilities in private schools in the city. The report also mentioned that 86.9% of the total seats reserved under the category are vacant in this academic session.

The directorate attributed the vacancies to fewer applications but experts said there was a lack of effort to sensitise and motivate parents to send their children to non-specialised schools.

In the notice, Dhariyal said that it had come to his notice that the seats reserved for the children with disabilities had gone vacant last year as well. “The provision for reservation of seats may need to be coupled with different strategies to create awareness among parents and their counselling and to address the issues/factors that act as barriers to provide admission to children with disabilities,” the notice stated.

In Delhi, 3% of the total seats available in entry-level classes—nursery, kindergarten and Class 1—in private schools are reserved for persons with disabilities.

The commissioner suggested the DoE to rope in the stakeholders, such as the administrative set up of the municipalities at the local/colony/village level and the district administration including anganwadi workers, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), patwaris and tehsildars.

The last date of submission of the application for the ongoing fifth round of admission is October 3.

DoE director Binay Bhushan said that the department was yet to receive the notice. “We will comment only after going through the notice,” he said.

ENDS

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:32 IST