Notorious gangster Boxer, his aides held with heroin in Doraha

Oct 11, 2019

Notorious gangster Sukhwinder Singh alias Soni alias Boxer and his three accomplices were arrested with 260-gm heroin and illegal weapons when they were coming to Doraha from Mohali on Thursday. As per the police, the accused were smuggling the drugs and also planning to carry out robberies in Doraha.

Boxer, who was once a national-level boxer, is believed to be close to accused in the Nabha jailbreak case and also has cased under Arms Act and Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act registered against him. He was arrested with 3- kg RDX by Banga police in 2012. As per the police, Boxer was in touch with some militant groups in Kashmir to procure AK-47 rifles.

His accomplices, Iqbalpreet Singh alias Preet of Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jasdeep Singh alias Koki of Grewal Avenue of Patiala and Vishal Kumar alias Kaka alias Beedi of Jagat Colony of Khanna, are also history sheeters and have cases registered at different police stations against them. Two of their accomplices, Bahadur Singh of Kurali and Ramandeep Singh alias Sidhu alias Bhau of Makhu of Ferozepur, are managed to escape.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG, Ludhiana Range) Ranbir Singh Khatra said the Khanna police received a tip-off that Boxer and his men, armed with weapons, were coming to Doraha in a Hyundai Verna Car for supplying drugs. Following this, the police set up a checkpoint at Rampur canal bridge and arrested them. On frisking, the police recovered 260-gm heroin, three pistols, a rifle and some bullets from their possession.

The DIG added the accused have been smuggling drugs to various cities of Punjab form Delhi.

DIG Khatra further said that when Boxer was lodged in Nabha jail, he had developed a friendship with Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, who had escaped during the Nabha jailbreak. “Boxer is facing trial in 11 cases, including cases under Unlawful Activities Act. He was also a friend of notorious gangster Harinder Singh alias Rinda of Nanded,” said the DIG.

“During questioning, Boxer revealed that Harinder Singh alias Rinda had asked him to procure an AK-47 assault rifle, following which he started making attempts to connect with militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir. Boxer, who is living as Nihang Singh, is also a proclaimed offender in a minor’s sodomy case,” said the DIG.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Doraha police station.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh stated that Iqbalpreet Singh alias Preet is facing trial in drug peddling case. Bahadur Singh is wanted in six cases. He was also arrested for assaulting Shiv Sena leader Nishant Sharma. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused, he said.

