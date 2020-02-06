e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Now, a lightweight body armour

Now, a lightweight body armour

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW One thing that has always bothered Brigadier (retired) Shyam Mohan Murari is the high causality rate on the battlefields. And this continues to be his cause of concern even after retirement.

This pushed him to work on a system that could bring down the high casualty rate. Murari, who owns a start-up Tatvabodh Technology Private Limited, evolved a smart hybrid body protection system, ‘Rann Kavach’.

“It is a smart body protector made of graphene – the material comprising single layer of carbon atoms, known to be the strongest material. It is 200 times stronger than steel and lighter than paper,” he said.

He said: “Though many indigenously made bullet-proof jackets are available, they are either made of kevlar or ultra high molecular weight polyethylene, weighing 8kg and above. Whereas Rann Kavach weighs just 4-5kg, which is a big relief for those wearing it.”

This smart hybrid body protection system is flexible and embedded with artificial intelligence that could give real time information to forces, informing about the health and other activities of the one who is wearing this bullet-proof jacket,” said Murari highlighting his innovation at the Defence Expo.

He said he is thankful to his two scientist brothers who helped him achieve this dream.

top news
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities