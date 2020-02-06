Now, a lightweight body armour

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:41 IST

LUCKNOW One thing that has always bothered Brigadier (retired) Shyam Mohan Murari is the high causality rate on the battlefields. And this continues to be his cause of concern even after retirement.

This pushed him to work on a system that could bring down the high casualty rate. Murari, who owns a start-up Tatvabodh Technology Private Limited, evolved a smart hybrid body protection system, ‘Rann Kavach’.

“It is a smart body protector made of graphene – the material comprising single layer of carbon atoms, known to be the strongest material. It is 200 times stronger than steel and lighter than paper,” he said.

He said: “Though many indigenously made bullet-proof jackets are available, they are either made of kevlar or ultra high molecular weight polyethylene, weighing 8kg and above. Whereas Rann Kavach weighs just 4-5kg, which is a big relief for those wearing it.”

This smart hybrid body protection system is flexible and embedded with artificial intelligence that could give real time information to forces, informing about the health and other activities of the one who is wearing this bullet-proof jacket,” said Murari highlighting his innovation at the Defence Expo.

He said he is thankful to his two scientist brothers who helped him achieve this dream.