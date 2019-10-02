Now affidavit must with every complaint at UPPSC

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:12 IST

Now all complaints including those regarding recruitment exams and interviews conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will need to be accompanied by an affidavit by the complainant, inform commission officials. This has been implemented with immediate effect, they add.

UPPSC deputy secretary Satya Prakash said the complainant would also need to clearly mention their Aadhaar card number and mobile phone number on the affidavit.

These new conditions mean that no anonymous complaints would henceforth be acted upon by the commission.

Officials share that earlier many candidates and others used to file anonymous complaints regarding recruitment exams, interviews and others through registered post or even through the complaint cells operating from near the main gate of the commission headquarters in Prayagraj.

Officials share the step was aimed to putting a stop to frivolous complaints or allegations levelled by people with vested interests against certain officials or recruitments just with an aim to create problems.

However, the move has not gone down well with the competitive students who vie for various government jobs for which recruitments are held by the commission.

Avanish Pandey, media in-charge of Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation of such students, said he on behalf of youngsters appearing in competitive exams had requested UPPSC officials to put up complaint boxes near UPPSC HQ gates so that candidates and others could submit anonymous complaints to help cleanse the system. The officials were also requested to ensure that the complaints received through these complaint boxes be personally looked at by chairman or secretary of the commission. “Now, unfortunately the commission officials have put in place a system wherein it will become tough for candidates to register their complaints, especially those fearing retaliation against their candidature for registering a complaint. I demand that these conditions introduced for registering complaints be taken back,” he added.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish, however, claimed that for every 100 complaints received by the commission, as many as 90 are found to be fake or frivolous.

“Investigating these complaints takes up substantial effort and time and ends up as a waste. Through these new guidelines, attempt is to just put a check on frivolous and fake complaints,” he said.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:12 IST