Now, Covid patients out of ICU at DMCH, CMCH can shift to Ludhiana civil hospital

Now, Covid patients out of ICU at DMCH, CMCH can shift to Ludhiana civil hospital

Punjab health and family welfare director Dr Avneet Kaur issues communiqué to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital.

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Covid-19 patients, who have been shifted out of the ICU at two private hospitals in Ludhiana, can opt for further treatment at the local civil hospital.

Punjab health and family welfare director Dr Avneet Kaur has issued a communiqué to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) to transfer the patients that were referred by the government for level-3 (ICU) treatment and were recuperating at level-2 facilities after improvement in condition.

Level-3 is critical care for Covid patients, who need ventilator support in ICU. Level-2 caters to patients with mild symptoms and Level- 1 is for patients with very mild symptoms.

The hospitals will certify that the patients are fit to be shifted and consent of patient/relatives will be taken before referring them back to the government run level-2 isolation facility.

The SMO and isolation facility in-charge will coordinate with the respective hospitals.“The decision has been taken to ease the patient load at these hospitals. Besides, it gives an option to patients for availing free treatment being provided at government hospitals,” said Dr Rajesh Bagga, Ludhiana civil surgeon.

Sources in the health department there were several complaints from relatives of patients about inflated medical bills at private hospitals by prolonging the treatment.

