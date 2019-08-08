Now, drop passengers at Chandigarh airport for free

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:48 IST

In a major relief to people visiting the airport, the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) has removed any fee for dropping off passengers, and slashed the hourly charges for parking vehicles.

The new rates have been implemented from August 6.

Now, for 30-minute parking, the fee will be ₹30 for cars and ₹10 for two-wheelers, while for parking up to two hours, the charges will be ₹85 and ₹20, respectively.

After two hours, another ₹20 and ₹10 will be added for cars and two-wheelers for every hour.

If the vehicle is parked beyond seven hours and up to 24 hours, the parking rate will be fourfold of ₹85 and ₹20 — ₹340 for cars and ₹80 for two-wheelers.

CHAIL has allotted the work to a company to install a Supply, Install, Test, Commission (SITC) and Operate Automated Vehicle Parking Management System, besides managing the lane and collecting parking fee for six months.

Besides, traffic marshals have been appointed for lane management, such as ensuring that vehicles headed to drop off passengers enter the right lane, while those looking to park their vehicle go to another.

A separate pass-through will be created for commercial vehicles going to arrivals before beginning of approach road.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 22:39 IST