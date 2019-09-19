Now, residents can decide where they want a township; PMRDA at your service

pune

Sep 19, 2019

Residents can now decide where they want a township and make a proposal to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Landowners can come together and create a bank of 100 acres and approach us to develop a township, said officials of PMRDA.

Till now, the administration decided where to undertake a town planning scheme. They then, make a reservation for the land and start the land acquisition process for the same.

Vikram Kumar, commissioner, PMRDA metropolitan, said, “Till now the administration decided where to undertake a town planning scheme. But now residents will be able to decide where they want a town planning scheme and make a proposal to the PMRDA.”

“Landowners can come together and submit the proposal for a town planning scheme. We will carry out all the necessary works like publishing notification, working on the layout and take administrative permissions,” added Kumar.

“Right now, work on the Mhalunge town planning scheme is in the last stage and the file has been submitted to the state government for final approval,” said Kumar.

Town planning is a good tool for development which will help create a win-win situation for landowners and government. Landowners get developed plots and the government gets fifty per cent land for infrastructural development, added Kumar.

Sep 19, 2019