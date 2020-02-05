Nyas to transfer its properties to new trust

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:40 IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) on Wednesday said it will transfer all its properties to the new trust announced by the Narendra Modi government for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Whatever we have is for the Ram temple. All our properties will be utilised for construction of the Ram temple and will be transferred to the new trust,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the RJN. However, the Nyas has not disclosed the details of these properties.

The Nyas had played a key role in the Ram temple movement in the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

All activities of the Nyas are carried out from Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, an ashram where Das resides in Ayodhya.

The Nyas and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also planning crowd-funding for construction of the Ram temple.

“We will also ask people to donate for construction of the Ram temple. It will be constructed with full participation of the people,” said VHP regional spokesperson Sharad Sharma, who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

“At an appropriate time, properties of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas will be disclosed when construction of Ram temple starts,” said Sharma.

“The Nyas has already utilised all cash till date for purchasing stone slabs, their carving at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala and wages to artisans,” said Sharma.

According to a Nyas member, around Rs 8.5 crore cash, which it had in its bank accounts, has already been spent on ongoing activities related with the Ram temple- purchasing of stones and their carving.

The Nyas owns Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala, where carving of stones is done for Ram Mandir. The VHP owns the Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

The VHP is planning to carry out yatras across the country to mobilise funds for construction of the Ram temple.

“We will ask people to donate a token amount of Rs 10 for the Ram temple,” Sharma said.

“With construction of the Ram temple, all development projects in Ayodhya will also be expedited,” Sharma added.

With announcement of the new trust, speculation is also rife in Ayodhya about who will head this trust.

“The Centre has constituted the trust. We are hopeful that saints and organisations directly associated with the Ram Mandir movement will get a prominent place in this trust,” said Sharma.

Sharma also said, “The Centre has been apprised of our viewpoint on the new trust and its members.”